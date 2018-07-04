Two Women Killed On Muskogee Turnpike Near Coweta

Two women were killed in a crash on westbound Muskogee Turnpike near Coweta. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are on scene as are Coweta first responders.

Troopers tell us a pickup hit the back of a small car, killing the two women inside.

Use caution if you are in the area. The crash is on the shoulder, so drivers need to move over for emergency responders.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.