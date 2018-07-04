Police: Officer-Involved Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip Appears To B - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police: Officer-Involved Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip Appears To Be Justified

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say the preliminary investigation into Tuesday's officer-involved shooting that left a suspect and police officer wounded indicates the officers' actions were justified.

Sergeant Dave Walker told News On 6 the criminal and internal investigations into the incident is ongoing. The suspect remains in the hospital while the officer is recovering at home.

The shooting took place at the QuikTrip near 51st and Harvard around 1:40 p.m. July 3. Two officers approached a man in a gold minivan because the tag on the van didn't match the vehicle, according to police.

Police say the driver told officers they'd have to kill him to get him out of the van.

Police say that’s when officers reached for their pepperball guns and say the suspect grabbed a gun. Police say the officers returned fire, hitting the suspect in the chest.

He's in the hospital and is expected to undergo additional surgery, Walker said. 

"When officers got here the driver was hanging out of the sliding door of the mini van," said Officer Jeanne Mackenzie, TPD. "They pulled him out of the mini van, and they began medical treatment."

In the exchange, Sergeant Mike Parsons was hit in the leg. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

