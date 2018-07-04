OHP: Two Muskogee Women Critically Injured In Crash During Polic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OHP: Two Muskogee Women Critically Injured In Crash During Police Pursuit

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Two Muskogee women are in critical condition after crashing while running from police, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Christa Brewer hit another car head on just before 10 p.m. Thursday, July 3.

Muskogee Police were pursuing Brewer westbound on Hancock Road at Highway 69, a collision report states. When she crossed the highway, troopers say she went left of center and hit an oncoming car head on.

Brewer, 29, was thrown from her car and taken to a Tulsa hospital with critical injuries, troopers say. A passenger in her car, 36-year-old Tanisha Barber of Muskogee, was also critically hurt.

The report says neither woman was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other car wasn't hurt. His 18-year-old passenger, Kelli Smallen of Broken Arrow, was treated and released from a Muskogee hospital.

We've contacted Muskogee Police to learn why they were in pursuit of Brewer and will update this story when that information is released.

