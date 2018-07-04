Folds Of Honor Freedom Fest Expecting Close To 80,000 People - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Folds Of Honor Freedom Fest Expecting Close To 80,000 People

TULSA, Oklahoma -

This Independence Day nearly, 80,000 people are expected to celebrate tonight at the Folds Of Honor Freedom Fest. More than 140 volunteers are working to make this a flawless night. Two different venues are now open, one at River West Festival Park and at Veterans Park.

The celebration includes activities for the whole family, games, live entertainment, lots of food and of course 25 minutes of fireworks, with nearly 7,000 large firework shells.

"Tonight is the biggest fireworks show in Tulsa hands down,” said events coordinator Ryan Howell. "We have been preparing for six months for this event, there's a staff at river parks that has been working diligently for the last six months".

With all these festivities comes a fair amount of road closures. The 23rd St. bridge and Veterans Park Streets are closed along with a part of South Jackson Ave. Part of Riverside Drive is also closed down. The roads will reopen tonight at 11 p.m. with the exception for the bridge.

The fireworks portion of the event will begin around 9:30 p.m.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
