Tulsa Teen Shot In The Chest

Tulsa Police say a juvenile male was shot in the chest just after 3 a.m. Thursday. The teen was either in the street or just outside a home in the 5600 block of North Garrison Court when he received the single gunshot wound, according to TPD Sergeant Brandon Smith.

Smith said the first officer to arrive helped give first aid to the victim until EMSA medics got on scene to take him to the hospital. He was conscious while being loaded on the ambulance.

Smith said they have no known suspects at this time. They were talking to a possible witness and are waiting for the victim is stable before they can learn what he knows, the sergeant said.