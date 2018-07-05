Tulsa Police: Driver Over Accelerates, Crashes 1998 Corvette

A Tulsa driver lost control of a white 1998 Corvette and crashed on 4th of July afternoon. It happened on eastbound Interstate 44 just east of Harvard.

Police said the driver was entering the highway at 51st Street and over accelerated. The car hit the barrier causing extensive damage to the front end.

There were several people in the car, but fortunately there were no serious injuries. The driver could be seen on the side of the road holding an ice pack to his head.

Police say the single-vehicle wreck was caused by the driver over accelerating and losing control.