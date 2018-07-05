Yukon PD Confirm Fatality In Overturned Semi Wreck

Crews responded to a fatal wreck involving an overturned semi on SH-4, Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle accident occurred near Piedmont Road, just south of Wilshire around 5:00 a.m. Hazmat crews arrived on scene to address the concern for diesel fuel that may have leaked into the channel near the Canadian River as a result of the crash.

Yukon Police confirmed the driver fatality around 6:30 a.m.

Multiple wreckers were used to extract the overturned semi from the channel.

Officials said the truck was hauling fracking sand, which all needed to be unloaded before the trailer could be flipped over. The Oklahoma City Water Quality planned the fuel and antifreeze clean-up.