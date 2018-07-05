Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Looking For Escaped Inmate - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Looking For Escaped Inmate

Posted: Updated:
Mug shot of Markus Perry. Mug shot of Markus Perry.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Markus Perry escaped from the Jess Dunn facility around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, July 05, 2018.

The sheriff’s office said Perry was last seen running north from 134th and Old Taft Road.

They said he was wearing a white t-shirt and gray scrub pants. We're told he's about 6-foot-1-inch tall and 180 pounds.

Perry was sentenced to 25 years suspended on a 2014 case. Records show he failed to register as a sex offender and was charged for that. Perry pled guilty and was ordered to sere two years on the sex offender and child sex abuse charge.

is serving time for child sex abuse convictions out of Oklahoma County.

Anyone that sees Perry is asked to call 911.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.