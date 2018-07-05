Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Looking For Escaped Inmate

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Markus Perry escaped from the Jess Dunn facility around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, July 05, 2018.

The sheriff’s office said Perry was last seen running north from 134th and Old Taft Road.

They said he was wearing a white t-shirt and gray scrub pants. We're told he's about 6-foot-1-inch tall and 180 pounds.

Perry was sentenced to 25 years suspended on a 2014 case. Records show he failed to register as a sex offender and was charged for that. Perry pled guilty and was ordered to sere two years on the sex offender and child sex abuse charge.

is serving time for child sex abuse convictions out of Oklahoma County.

Anyone that sees Perry is asked to call 911.