Production Underway For 2019 Tulsa Firefighter Fund-Raising Calendar

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The only thing hotter than the temperatures right now is, perhaps the 2019 edition of the Hot Shots firefighter calendar.

They are finishing up the shooting schedule now and the preview party is just ahead.

Photographer Lana Thomas finished up her shoot with veteran firefighter Quan Hoang. This is his second year in the calendar.

"Honestly, Debbie just called me and said, ‘Hey, I need some guys,’" Hoang said.

Lana and Debbie Bailey are responsible to select the photographs, which will become the 2019 calendar.

"The modeling thing's hard. I don't see how people do it," Hoang said.

They've been producing the fundraising firefighter calendar since 1992. More recently, it's raised money for the eventual Tulsa Fire Museum in the historic Tulsa Fire Alarm Building.

The preview party for the 2019 calendar is August 9th. The emcee is our own Meagan Farley.

You can find information and a link to tickets here.

