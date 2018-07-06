Tropical Storm Beryl Forms In The Atlantic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tropical Storm Beryl Forms In The Atlantic

MIAMI, Florida -

The second tropical depression of this year's hurricane season strengthened Thursday into a tropical storm according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center said the storm is located almost 1,300 miles off the eastern boundary of the Caribbean Sea with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Beryl is expected to degenerate just east of the eastern boundary of the Caribbean Sea over the weekend.

CBS Miami chief meteorologist Craig Setzer says Beryl remains a very small tropical storm surrounded by dry air, marginal water temperatures and soon, increasingly hostile wind shear. 

While Beryl may strengthen slightly over the next two days, it is forecast to encounter the wind shear near the eastern islands of the Caribbean over the weekend.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for the storm. 

