Board Decides Not To Renew Tulsa Charter School Principal's Contract

The school board at Tulsa's Langston Hughes Academy decides against renewing the contract of the school's superintendent and principal Dr. Rodney Clark.

Clark and three other officials at the charter school were suspended in April amid an investigation into grade tampering.

4/27/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Charter School Suspends Employees Over Grade Tampering Allegations

A statement from the board at the time said there were allegations Dr. Clark, the school's assistant principal, Clark's secretary and another official either changed or directed teachers to change students' grades.

6/11/2018 Related Story: Accused Of Grade Tampering, Suspended Tulsa Principal Wants Name Cleared