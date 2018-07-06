Water Leak, Street Repair To Impact Tulsa Traffic

Tulsa drivers should expect a slow down at a busy intersection as city crews search for a water leak and begin street repair.

The City said the Water and Sewer Department’s Water Distribution Division is starting an investigation for a water leak at East 61st Street and South Yale starting Sunday, July 8, 2018.

That will be coordinated with a street repair at the same location, according to a news release.

The work is expected to be finished at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 13, 2018.

The City said some lanes will be closed and traffic on 61st Street will not be allowed to turn left on Yale from either direction.

No customers in the area will be without water, the City said.