Trooper Uses 'TVI' Maneuver To End Chase With Tulsa Bank Robbery Suspect

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper spun out a suspect in an SUV, ending a chase that ran through parts of Tulsa Friday afternoon.

Tulsa Police say a man robbed the Commerce Bank in Utica Square at about 2 p.m. then drove off in a black Ford Expedition.

Officers saw the SUV near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard and the chase began.

When the chase entered I-44 the Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined it. At one point the SUV drove around "stop sticks."

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a trooper using his cruiser to spin the SUV around. The maneuver is called a Tactical Vehicle Intervention or Pursuit Intervention Technique.

The Ford rolled over onto its top on I-44 just east of the Turner Turnpike gate. Troopers and police then pulled a man out of the SUV and arrested him.

No one else was hurt. Police have not released the man's identity yet.