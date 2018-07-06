Trooper Uses 'TVI' Maneuver To End Chase With Tulsa Bank Robber - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Trooper Uses 'TVI' Maneuver To End Chase With Tulsa Bank Robbery Suspect

Posted: Updated:
By: David Prock, NewsOn6.com
Connect

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper spun out a suspect in an SUV, ending a chase that ran through parts of Tulsa Friday afternoon.

Tulsa Police say a man robbed the Commerce Bank in Utica Square at about 2 p.m. then drove off in a black Ford Expedition. 

Officers saw the SUV near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard and the chase began.

When the chase entered I-44 the Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined it. At one point the SUV drove around "stop sticks."  

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a trooper using his cruiser to spin the SUV around. The maneuver is called a Tactical Vehicle Intervention or Pursuit Intervention Technique. 

The Ford rolled over onto its top on I-44 just east of the Turner Turnpike gate. Troopers and police then pulled a man out of the SUV and arrested him.

No one else was hurt. Police have not released the man's identity yet.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trooper Uses 'TVI' Maneuver To End Chase With Tulsa Bank Robbery Suspect

    An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper spun out a suspect in an SUV, ending a chase that ran through parts of Tulsa Friday afternoon.

    More >>

    An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper spun out a suspect in an SUV, ending a chase that ran through parts of Tulsa Friday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Reports: Oklahoma City Thunder, Carmelo Anthony Will Part Ways

    Reports: Oklahoma City Thunder, Carmelo Anthony Will Part Ways

    The Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, saving the team more than $100 million, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. ESPN Sources with @royceyoung: Oklahoma City, Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, likely saving team over $100M. Thunder working with 'Melo's reps on exits that include trade, stretch provision. Story: https://t.co/mJbxINv2Cd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018 Details are developing. Refresh th...

    More >>

    The Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, saving the team more than $100 million, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. ESPN Sources with @royceyoung: Oklahoma City, Carmelo Anthony will part ways this summer, likely saving team over $100M. Thunder working with 'Melo's reps on exits that include trade, stretch provision. Story: https://t.co/mJbxINv2Cd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2018 Details are developing. Refresh th...

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.