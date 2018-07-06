Recreational Marijuana Petition Halfway Toward Goal

Just as Oklahomans are getting used to medical marijuana passing, recreational marijuana is becoming a strong possibility.

Green the Vote, the group behind a petition for recreational pot, says they're halfway to getting it on the November ballot.

“We're about halfway there for our signature count,” John Frasure, with Green the Vote said.

After five weeks, the group says they only need about 60,000 additional signatures on their petition, but timing has helped.

“We're going now because everything's hot. People know about it and patients are riled up about 788,” Frasure said.

State Question 797 would let adults 21 and over buy marijuana, much like they would alcohol.

It would designate money to public schools.

“I mean, teachers need the money. The state needs the money. People need jobs,” Frasure said.

The remaining signatures must be collected by August 8 to get on the ballot.

The remaining signatures must be collected by August 8 to get on the ballot.

Frasure claims this is also about expanding medicinal options for Oklahomans.

“They can grow their own medicine and they can take care of their own medicine,” Frasure said.

In a statement, the Oklahoma State Medical Association, which opposed 788 says: