Multi-County Chase Ends With Deputies Shooting Suspects Tires

A man is locked up in Pottawatomie County Jail Friday after leading officers on a multi-county chase from Shawnee to Cleveland County.

Deputies say 38-year old Michael Allen refused to come out from his truck during a welfare check Friday morning in Pottawatomie County.

“Sheriff's office received a call this morning about 8:45 subject was sitting in a pick-up state highway 102, just south of I-40 drinking,” says Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Palmer.

Investigators say Allen is known to have weapons, including swords, and was tased by a deputy before he drove away.

He is also accused of assaulting an officer.

“They tried to remove him from the vehicle. He assaulted one deputy by kicking him,” says Undersheriff Palmer. “They tased him, and at that point the taser was ineffective. He through the vehicle down in drive and he took off.”

A knife and axe were spotted on Allen’s dashboard before the chase.

The pursuit lasted about 20 miles, ending near the outskirts of Norman.

Deputies say Allen drove on the wrong side of back county roads the majority of the way, hitting 85 to 90 miles an hour.

Michael Allen stopped in the middle of 149th Street near Hiawassee Road, and investigators say they had to shoot out his truck tires as he tried to take off a second time.

“We did have a few cars that was run off the road when he met them coming over the hills on the wrong side of the road,” Undersheriff Palmer says.

Online court records show Allen has a number of drug charges in a couple of counties.

In 2016, he pleaded guilty in Pottawatomie County to domestic assault by strangulation and threatening acts of violence.

Allen was taken to the hospital, deputies say he admitted to taking narcotics sometime before the chase.

“He did admit to some drug use. He was beginning to get sick so as a precautionary measure we had him transferred to the hospital,” says Undersheriff Palmer.

We're told the deputy that was assaulted by Allen is doing fine this evening.