Bishop Kelley Officials Pushing Back Against Rumored Adult Store

Officials at Bishop Kelley are pushing back against reports that an adult store is opening near the High School.

In a letter to parents, the school says a "Hustler Hollywood" will be opening on 41st just across I-44 from Bishop Kelley.

News on 6 has not been able to independently verify that a Hustler store will go into the space, but county records show the building in question did change hands last month.

The School President says they are working with city officials to find out how to legally keep the store from opening at the site.