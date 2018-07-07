Oklahoma Family Hopes Medical Marijuana Replaces Daughter's Intense Medications

The family of an Oklahoma girl with a rare, severe illness says they're counting down the days until people in the state have access to medical marijuana.

The family says they can't wait for the health department to come up with guidelines so they can replace some of their daughter's many intense medications with marijuana. The McLaughlin family wants people to understand how medical marijuana could save lives in Oklahoma.

They're hoping it will make things easier for their six-year-old daughter Lucy, who suffers from a rare disease, NKH (Nonketotic Hyperglycinemia).

Lucy suffers seizures along with dozens of other symptoms and takes several strong medications throughout the day including morphine and methadone. Now that medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma Lucy's mom, Ryan Mclaughlin hopes it can replace just a few of those severe medications. She's hoping people can see past the stigma and really use the plant for its medical benefits.

"Medical marijuana gets such a bad rap especially in such a conservative state where people may have negative connotations and things towards it. And when they don't necessarily know the lifesaving part of it," said Ryan.

The family will still have to wait as it could take up to a year before medical marijuana is available in Oklahoma.