1 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash On Highway 75

A man is dead after an early morning crash near Beggs.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say Jody Dean of Tulsa was driving the wrong way on Highway 75 and collided with another vehicle.

They say Dean was pinned in his vehicle for about an hour before being extricated by the Beggs Fire Department. Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday approximately three miles east of Beggs.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.