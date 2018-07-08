Spain's FC Barcelona Hosts 3rd Annual Tulsa Soccer Camp

A soccer camp known around the world returned to Tulsa this week. This is the third year in a row for FC Barcelona to be hosted here in Green Country and many young players are excited.

One 9-year-old from Jenks has been participating every year. His name is Evan Watson and he says he is excited to be back at camp.

FC Barcelona is a soccer club based in Spain. Coaches say the organization not only trains kids in the game of soccer but teaches them valuable life skills as well.

This week a portion of the camp will be based here in Tulsa. At the end of the camp, coaches tell me several young players will get the opportunity to train with them in Barcelona. Last February, Evan was one of the student chosen to train in Spain. His mom says the entire family loves soccer, and that her son has been playing since he was 2 years old.

"I like it because really the people. Mainly because of my time they're just encouragers," said Evan.

The camp starts Monday and will run through Friday at the Titans Sports and Performance Center.