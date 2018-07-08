Spain's FC Barcelona Hosts 3rd Annual Tulsa Soccer Camp

A person is reported to be in critical condition after an accident on the Broken Arrow Expressway. According to witnesses, the individual was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle.More >>
A person is reported to be in critical condition after an accident on the Broken Arrow Expressway. According to witnesses, the individual was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle.More >>
A Broken Arrow woman is celebrated 108 years of life On Sunday. Wavel Ashbaugh had quite the party today at Forest Hills Assisted Living in Broken Arrow. Friends, family, and staff came together to celebrate with cake, gifts and a live jazz band.More >>
A Broken Arrow woman is celebrated 108 years of life On Sunday. Wavel Ashbaugh had quite the party today at Forest Hills Assisted Living in Broken Arrow. Friends, family, and staff came together to celebrate with cake, gifts and a live jazz band.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!