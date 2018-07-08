Spain's FC Barcelona Hosts 3rd Annual Tulsa Soccer Camp - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Spain's FC Barcelona Hosts 3rd Annual Tulsa Soccer Camp

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A soccer camp known around the world returned to Tulsa this week. This is the third year in a row for FC Barcelona to be hosted here in Green Country and many young players are excited.

One 9-year-old from Jenks has been participating every year. His name is Evan Watson and he says he is excited to be back at camp.

FC Barcelona is a soccer club based in Spain. Coaches say the organization not only trains kids in the game of soccer but teaches them valuable life skills as well.

This week a portion of the camp will be based here in Tulsa. At the end of the camp, coaches tell me several young players will get the opportunity to train with them in Barcelona. Last February, Evan was one of the student chosen to train in Spain. His mom says the entire family loves soccer, and that her son has been playing since he was 2 years old.

"I like it because really the people. Mainly because of my time they're just encouragers," said Evan.

The camp starts Monday and will run through Friday at the Titans Sports and Performance Center.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 1 Injured After Dangerous Auto-Pedestrian Crash

    1 Injured After Dangerous Auto-Pedestrian Crash

    A person is reported to be in critical condition after an accident on the Broken Arrow Expressway. According to witnesses, the individual was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle. 

    More >>

    A person is reported to be in critical condition after an accident on the Broken Arrow Expressway. According to witnesses, the individual was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle. 

    More >>

  • Broken Arrow Woman Celebrates 108th Birthday

    Broken Arrow Woman Celebrates 108th Birthday

    A Broken Arrow woman is celebrated 108 years of life On Sunday. Wavel Ashbaugh had quite the party today at Forest Hills Assisted Living in Broken Arrow. Friends, family, and staff came together to celebrate with cake, gifts and a live jazz band.

    More >>

    A Broken Arrow woman is celebrated 108 years of life On Sunday. Wavel Ashbaugh had quite the party today at Forest Hills Assisted Living in Broken Arrow. Friends, family, and staff came together to celebrate with cake, gifts and a live jazz band.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.