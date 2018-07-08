Broken Arrow Woman Celebrates 108th Birthday

A Broken Arrow woman is celebrated 108 years of life On Sunday.

Wavel Ashbaugh had quite the party today at Forest Hills Assisted Living in Broken Arrow. Friends, family, and staff came together to celebrate with cake, gifts and a live jazz band.

Wavel's late husband Marvin was a jazz musician who was inducted in the Oklahoma Jazz Hall Of Fame. She says her secret to longevity is to just keep moving.

"I don't know, I just keep going, one foot in front of the other. That's all I can say, keep moving," said Wavel.

Wavel is a direct descendent of Tulsa First Family The Perryman's. She spent most her life working as an executive secretary until she retired at the age of 95.