3-Year-Old Child Drowns In Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is reporting that a 3-year old child died Saturday night, after being pulled from the water at the popular Flint Creek Waterpark, near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border, in Delaware County.

According to officials around 7:30 p.m. GRDA received a report of a possible drowning at the location. Upon arrival, they were informed that two siblings, ages 3 and 2, had both been recovered after being underwater for an extended time. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR at the scene before transporting both children to a Silom Springs, Arkansas hospital. The 3-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to GRDA Police, both children had been wearing life jackets and playing in shallow water earlier in the day but had removed the jackets in preparation to leave. While their parents were packing up their belongings, both children returned to the water without being noticed.

The investigation is ongoing and the body of the 3-year old was taken to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner.

