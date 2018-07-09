OKC Father Jailed For Driving Drunk, Flipping Car With 2 Kids Inside

A metro father was jailed for DUI and child endangerment after an alleged drunk driving accident with his two young children.

The SUV Brandon Hart, 26, was driving flipped several times and landed upside down in a ditch near the Oklahoma River.

Two witnesses saw the car speed through a parking lot, hit a curb and flip several times into a concrete ditch. They were shocked to see two small passengers.

“After seeing the car flip,” said Dusty Birdsong, witness. “And neither child injured was a miracle.”

Dusty Birdsong had just finished a bike ride with a friend last Thursday night when he heard the SUV screech through the parking lot off Southwest 15th Street.

Hart was behind the wheel and his two children, an infant and a young child were passengers.

“The way he drove through here was totally abnormal,” said Birdsong.

He said Hart lost control of the vehicle after hitting the curb.

“The car did probably rotate over about three times,” said Hart. “Before it landed on its top.”

Police said a number of drivers witnessed Hart's erratic driving earlier in the evening. One person told officers they followed Hart after he hit a fence and almost hit a child only minutes before crashing into the ditch.

“People had been calling 911 and reporting it,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “That’s what got officers there.”

Birdsong also called 911 and his friend rushed to the SUV to help the children out of the ditch. They said the baby and young boy were strapped in and that is likely what kept them safe and unharmed.

Witnesses said Hart also was not injured but seemed heavily intoxicated.

“He refused to take a breath or blood test for the purposes of determining his intoxication level,” said Knight. “He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.”

Hart has a lengthy criminal history. He was recently released from prison for arson and assault and battery and is on probation.