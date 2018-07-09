Tulsa Family Desperate For Answers 1 Year After Daughter’s Death

A young mother was shot and killed one year ago at Tulsa’s Crawford Park. Police said she was an innocent bystander.

No matter how much Chantel Mack’s family tries to move on, they can’t with the killer still out there. They’re asking people to come forward and are praying for an arrest.

"It's been really rough. By the grace of God, I've been dealing with it. It's just hard because no arrests have been made," said Chantel’s mother, Dana Mack.

On July 9th, 2017, Chantel Mack was at a community softball game with more than 300 people at Tulsa’s Crawford Park, when somebody started shooting and Chantel was hit.

Now, a year later, no one has been charged for Chantel's death.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker said they’ve never stopped investigating.

"We continue to follow these people that we have identified as shooters and tried to get them in custody. Now, I think Chantel Mack was not targeted. I think she was hit and could have been hit by somebody she knows," he said.

Walker said me he believes a different shooting nearby led to the shooting at the park. He said people around Chantel started firing back and that might have been how she was shot.

"I think we've got the lineup pretty much set. And where they were in position to Chantel, if we are talking about Chantel, so, really, then, there's only one person that could have fired that shot," he said.

Walker said they think they have the person identified but the issue is no one will come forward to confirm it, which leaves the family still desperate or answers.

"Come forward. Tell the story. If you’ve seen anything please come and talk. We need closure," Dana Mack said.

The family will hold a candlelight vigil and will release balloons at Crawford Park at 7:00 Monday night in Chantel’s honor.