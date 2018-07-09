Tulsa Family Desperate For Answers 1 Year After Daughter’s Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Family Desperate For Answers 1 Year After Daughter’s Death

Posted: Updated:
By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A young mother was shot and killed one year ago at Tulsa’s Crawford Park. Police said she was an innocent bystander.

No matter how much Chantel Mack’s family tries to move on, they can’t with the killer still out there. They’re asking people to come forward and are praying for an arrest.

"It's been really rough. By the grace of God, I've been dealing with it. It's just hard because no arrests have been made," said Chantel’s mother, Dana Mack.

On July 9th, 2017, Chantel Mack was at a community softball game with more than 300 people at Tulsa’s Crawford Park, when somebody started shooting and Chantel was hit.

Now, a year later, no one has been charged for Chantel's death.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker said they’ve never stopped investigating.

"We continue to follow these people that we have identified as shooters and tried to get them in custody. Now, I think Chantel Mack was not targeted. I think she was hit and could have been hit by somebody she knows," he said.

Walker said me he believes a different shooting nearby led to the shooting at the park. He said people around Chantel started firing back and that might have been how she was shot.

"I think we've got the lineup pretty much set. And where they were in position to Chantel, if we are talking about Chantel, so, really, then, there's only one person that could have fired that shot," he said.

Walker said they think they have the person identified but the issue is no one will come forward to confirm it, which leaves the family still desperate or answers.

"Come forward. Tell the story. If you’ve seen anything please come and talk. We need closure," Dana Mack said.

The family will hold a candlelight vigil and will release balloons at Crawford Park at 7:00 Monday night in Chantel’s honor.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.