Famous Musician To Donate Collection To OKPOP Museum - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Famous Musician To Donate Collection To OKPOP Museum

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa already has the Bob Dylan archives and the Woody Guthrie Museum, now the city is getting a donation from another big-name in music.

The OKPOP Museum announced Monday that Journey lead guitarist Neal Schon is contributing part of his collection to the museum.

Schon was born at Tinker Air Force Base and is the only remaining original member of the band.

The announcement came just before Journey took the stage with Def Leppard at the BOK Center.

“We’re going to get a nice collection for you all,” said Schon.  “I’m going to have to go through my zillion guitars and figure out which ones I’m going to ship.  I’m also going to get you a giant platinum plaque with all our records on it.”

A week from Monday, the first renderings of the museum building is set to be unveiled.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.