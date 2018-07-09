Famous Musician To Donate Collection To OKPOP Museum

Tulsa already has the Bob Dylan archives and the Woody Guthrie Museum, now the city is getting a donation from another big-name in music.

The OKPOP Museum announced Monday that Journey lead guitarist Neal Schon is contributing part of his collection to the museum.

Schon was born at Tinker Air Force Base and is the only remaining original member of the band.

The announcement came just before Journey took the stage with Def Leppard at the BOK Center.

“We’re going to get a nice collection for you all,” said Schon. “I’m going to have to go through my zillion guitars and figure out which ones I’m going to ship. I’m also going to get you a giant platinum plaque with all our records on it.”

A week from Monday, the first renderings of the museum building is set to be unveiled.