St. Gregory's University Auctioning Historical Books, Lab Equipment, Furniture, & Much More

St. Gregory’s University will be auctioning off many items from around campus.
The auction will include historical Bibles, books, and other documents, a complete library of over 70,000 books, fitness center and weight room equipment, lab equipment, furniture, sports equipment, and much more.
The auction will be conducted by Dakil Auctioneers Inc. in Oklahoma City on Thursday, July 12th at 10:00 a.m.
The items are available for inspection July 10th and 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., as well as at 8:00 a.m. the day of the auction.
You can find more details about the upcoming auction here.
