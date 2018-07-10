Police: Man Tied Up During Tulsa Apartment Robbery

Police say a man was tied up and robbed early Tuesday at a Tulsa apartment complex.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers got a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Silver Creek Apartments in the 10700 block of East 41st Street.

Officers arrived to find a man who said he had been tied up for about an hour and a half. The victim told police that a woman had came to his door earlier in the night and asked for a drink of water.

The victim reluctantly agreed, but when he opened his door, two men, one armed with a knife followed the woman inside.

After they tied the victim up, police say the three suspects took numerous items, including a TV, a cell phone and a computer, then left.

Police say the victim suffered some minor injuries during that robbery.