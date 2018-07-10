State Board Of Health Approves Emergency Marijuana Regulations

An Oklahoma man who spent more than 30 years in prison for rape is free after the Innocence Project presented DNA evidence it says excluded him from the crime.More >>
An Oklahoma man who spent more than 30 years in prison for rape is free after the Innocence Project presented DNA evidence it says excluded him from the crime.More >>
A sentencing date has been set for a former Oklahoma state senator who pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking.More >>
A sentencing date has been set for a former Oklahoma state senator who pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking.More >>
Today the Oklahoma State Board of Health will vote on emergency rules to govern the state's Medical Marijuana Authority.More >>
Today the Oklahoma State Board of Health will vote on emergency rules to govern the state's Medical Marijuana Authority.More >>
Tulsa Fire says a neighbor saved two dogs trapped inside a burning house.More >>
Tulsa Fire says a neighbor saved two dogs trapped inside a burning house.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.