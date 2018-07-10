Tulsa NORDAM Employees Affected By Contract Dispute With Canadia - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa NORDAM Employees Affected By Contract Dispute With Canadian Company

Posted: Updated:
Image of NORDAM officials signing an agreement with China Airlines last fall. Image of NORDAM officials signing an agreement with China Airlines last fall.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A contract dispute with a Canadian company is affecting dozens of workers at NORDAM in Tulsa.

The dispute is between NORDAM’s Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Systems division and Pratt & Whitney Canada, a company that builds engines.

The NORDAM division builds nacelles, also known as engine housings, for Gulfstream G500 and G600 twin-engine business jets. The company announced last week that it was suspending production of the nacelles for those jets because of the dispute. News On 6 has learned the work stoppage has caused some layoffs in Tulsa, while other workers have been assigned to other divisions in the company.

NORDAM has not officially commented on how stopping the production of the nacelles is affecting its Tulsa workforce, despite numerous requests from News On 6.

The company signed several large contracts last year, including its biggest ever.

10/5/2017 Related Story: NORDAM Awarded Largest Contract In Company's History From Airbus

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.