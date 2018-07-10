Tulsa NORDAM Employees Affected By Contract Dispute With Canadian Company

Image of NORDAM officials signing an agreement with China Airlines last fall.

A contract dispute with a Canadian company is affecting dozens of workers at NORDAM in Tulsa.

The dispute is between NORDAM’s Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Systems division and Pratt & Whitney Canada, a company that builds engines.

The NORDAM division builds nacelles, also known as engine housings, for Gulfstream G500 and G600 twin-engine business jets. The company announced last week that it was suspending production of the nacelles for those jets because of the dispute. News On 6 has learned the work stoppage has caused some layoffs in Tulsa, while other workers have been assigned to other divisions in the company.

NORDAM has not officially commented on how stopping the production of the nacelles is affecting its Tulsa workforce, despite numerous requests from News On 6.

The company signed several large contracts last year, including its biggest ever.

