Man Who Caused Plane To Make Emergency Landing In Tulsa Pleads G - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Who Caused Plane To Make Emergency Landing In Tulsa Pleads Guilty

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The man who caused a disturbance on a Delta Air Lines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta, Georgia, and forced an emergency landing in Tulsa pleaded guilty Tuesday.

According to a news release, Bolutife Olusegun Olorunda pleaded guilty to assault within a maritime and territorial jurisdiction.

On the flight, Olorunda "verbally assaulted and interfered with a flight attendant on the aircraft such that the pilot and Captain of the aircraft declared an 'emergency ' and diverted the aircraft to Tulsa International Airport," the release says.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said that passengers have to follow flight staff instructions, and if they don't, there are consequences.

"Mr. Olorunda learned that those consequences can include diversion of a commercial flight and federal prosecution," he said.

Olorunda is facing a maximum of six months in prison and a fine up to $5,000 and one-year supervised release.

The release says he will also, as part of a plea agreement, have to reimburse Delta Air Lines $9,118 - the cost of diverting the plane.

A sentencing date has not been set.

