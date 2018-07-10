Tulsa Business Serving Up A Variety Of Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Business Serving Up A Variety Of Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

TULSA, Oklahoma -

July is ice cream month, and one place in Tulsa perfectly suited for a celebration, including hundreds of ways to make a customized ice cream cookie sandwich.

I went with a chocolate chip and chocolate-chocolate chip surrounding a scoop of butter pecan ice cream, but they have 12 different cookies, two brownies, and 12 ice cream flavors.

Rick: "How long had you been thinking about this?"
Kimberly Norman: "Five years."

Kimberly Norman said the ice cream sandwich shop idea used to wake her up at night.

When she got her dad and mom signed on, they opened St. Patrick's Day.

This may be the best sandwich idea ever.

Norman: “Did we tell you the best part?"
Rick: "No you didn't tell me the best part; is there a better part?"
Norman: "There is, $1.99."

That's for the basic sandwich like I got, but you can get more. You may have seen what they call the Big Kahuna on the cover of last month's Tulsa People.

There are more than 1,800 different ice cream and cookie combinations.

Sweet and Cream is open near 11th and Yale Wednesdays through Saturdays.

