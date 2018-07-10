Teenage Home Invasion Victim Talks About The Horrendous Experience

“I felt so helpless. I’ve never been so scared. I honestly thought he was going to shoot me,” said an 18-year-old girl describing the moment two men broke into her home and held her at gunpoint.

Alison had just graduated from high school a few days earlier. She says she had just gotten off work and was lying in bed, looking at her laptop when, next thing she hears, somebody kicks in her front door.

“Had no idea who he was,” she said. “He had a mask on and he turned my light on and immediately pointed a gun at me.”

She says it was so fast she didn’t have time to process what was happening. The man threw her laptop and phone on the floor, yanked her out of bed, and forced her into her father’s room, which is when she realized there was a second robber.

“When I come in here, the guy is on the ground with the closet doors open. The gun safe was right there,” she said.

They demanded the code to the safe, but Alison didn’t know it so, while one man dragged the safe out of the house, the other kept his arm around her neck and the gun to her head.

She says he told her to go to her room, where she found her phone and called police just as her dad got home from a birthday party.

“I didn’t break down until I was with my dad, then I really cried,” Alison said.

Now, she says she feels hyper vigilant and scared all the time and, since she’s not old enough to buy a handgun, she’s left wondering how to protect herself.

Alison says, “I have pepper spray and a pocketknife, but I want to be able to protect myself from a distance.”

She says the whole experience has stolen her sense of security and the timing couldn’t be worse, as she gets ready to leave for college.

“That’s what I play over and over – he opens my door, turns on my light, and points a gun at me,” she exclaimed.

Police say they do have DNA in this case and they are close to developing a suspect, but if you know anything about this crime, call police.