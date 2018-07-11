2018 Woody Guthrie Prize Announcement Set For Today

On Wednesday, Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center will announce the 5th recipient of the 2018 Woody Guthrie Prize as well as its next special exhibit.

Currently in its fourth year, past recipients of the award include Norman Lear (2017), Kris Kristofferson (2016), Mavis Staples (2015) and Pete Seeger (2014).

Meanwhile, Tuesday evening, a member of Oklahoma music royalty performed at the Center.

Annie Guthrie, the daughter of Arlo and granddaughter of Woody, performing at the Woody Guthrie Center which is dedicated to her grandfather.

The center is located at 102 East Mathew B. Brady Street.