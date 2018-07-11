Pair Tosses Multiple Handguns Out Of Speeding Car During Tulsa P - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Pair Tosses Multiple Handguns Out Of Speeding Car During Tulsa Police Chase

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two people are in the Tulsa County jail after a police chase early Wednesday that ended near the Tulsa International Airport.

Police say the pair were throwing handguns out of the car windows while they were speeding away from police. 

Officers say they tried to stop the car near 21st and Highway 169.  Instead of stopping, police say the black, four door car took off at speeds reaching 90 mph.

Police deployed tire spike strips twice until all four tires on the car were flat, but they say the driver kept on going.  The car finally came to a stop on Mingo Road north of 36th Street North.

Officers took a man and woman into custody.  

"The male occupant came out of the vehicle first. We took him into custody without incident. The female passenger then exited the vehicle, we took her into custody without incident," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Darren Bristow.

Police say the car matches the general description of some armed robbery suspects police have been looking for.   They say the pair are being interviewed by officers with the department's robbery 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
