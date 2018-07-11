Police Investigating Drowning At Okmulgee Lake

A body was recovered from Okmulgee Lake after police responded to a drowning.

Officers responded to the Pin Oak Landing swimming area the evening of Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

When they arrived, a witness told them a man swimming began to struggle. They said other swimmers tried to reach him to help, but the man went under and never resurfaced.

Okmulgee officers searched the area with sonar equipment and located the body. Divers then recovered the body.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Cody Hernden of Okmulgee County

Police said they don't believe the drowning is suspicious.