Police: Woman Stabbed During Fight At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are looking for the person who stabbed a woman at the Sierra Pointe Apartments near I-44 and Garnett late Wednesday.

Officers say the victim's ex-boyfriend showed up with his new girlfriend and they all got into a fight just after 11:30 p.m.

They say the victim ended up being stabbed in the abdomen. Police say she is expected to be okay.

Police say both of the other people involved in the fight ran off.