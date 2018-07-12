Tulsa's 'Adopt A Little Okie' Is Saturday, July 14th

News On 6's Julia Benbrook previews “Adopt A Little Okie” event Saturday, July 14th from 11:45 to 4 p.m. at Tulsa Animal Welfare at 3031 North Erie.

The event is a partnership with the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals and Midtown Kia.

Dog adoption costs are $50 instead of $75 and cats are $15 instead of $25.