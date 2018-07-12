Build-A-Bear Overwhelmed By Response To 'Pay Your Age Day' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Build-A-Bear Overwhelmed By Response To 'Pay Your Age Day'

Posted: Updated:
Build-A-Bear lines in Chicago. Build-A-Bear lines in Chicago.
Build-A-Bear line at Woodland Hills. Photo from Jennifer Carroll. Build-A-Bear line at Woodland Hills. Photo from Jennifer Carroll.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A purveyor of kids' products offered a deal on stuffed animals and has been overwhelmed by the response. 

Build-A-Bear Workshop on Thursday held its first "Pay Your Age Day," offering store visitors a make-your-own furry friend of their choice for their current age in dollars. That means a 1-year-old could get what typically retails for around $25 for a buck.

The company posted a statement on its website after closing lines due to overcrowding concerns:

Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns

We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.

The promotion, which includes stores in the U.S. and Canada, also involved popular licensed characters like those from Star Wars and Marvel.  

Build-A-Bear has more than 400 stores worldwide.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.