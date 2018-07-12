Build-A-Bear Overwhelmed By Response To 'Pay Your Age Day'

A purveyor of kids' products offered a deal on stuffed animals and has been overwhelmed by the response.

Build-A-Bear Workshop on Thursday held its first "Pay Your Age Day," offering store visitors a make-your-own furry friend of their choice for their current age in dollars. That means a 1-year-old could get what typically retails for around $25 for a buck.

The company posted a statement on its website after closing lines due to overcrowding concerns:

Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns

We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.

The promotion, which includes stores in the U.S. and Canada, also involved popular licensed characters like those from Star Wars and Marvel.

Build-A-Bear has more than 400 stores worldwide.