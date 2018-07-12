Pipe Falls Off Truck, Blocks Lanes Of Tulsa Highway

Osage SkyNews 6 HD image of the truck from which the pipe may have fallen

A large pipe fell off a truck and blocked two lanes of a Tulsa highway Thursday.

The L-shaped pipe, which appeared to be about a foot in diameter and about ten feet long, fell off a truck at about 1:30 p.m. It blocked the two inside lanes of eastbound I-244.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed traffic backing up on I-244 while emergency crews figured out how to get it off the roadway.

Police had stopped a semi further up the highway from which the pipe appeared to have fallen. The semi was carrying several other pieces of similar pipe.

So far no one has reported any damage or injuries.