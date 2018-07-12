Tulsa Woman Shot In 2011 Dies From Injuries

Tulsa Police have ruled a shooting from 2011 a homicide after the death of the victim last month.

In April of 2011, Lydia Gibson was shot by a masked man outside the restaurant where she worked. The man shot Gibson in the head but she managed to survive. Police believe the man had planned to rob the business but never entered after shooting Gibson.

Gibson had been in assisted living; she died June 20, 2018. The death is being attributed to the gunshot wound and will be considered Tulsa’s 21st homicide for 2018, according to Sergeant Dave Walker, TPD.