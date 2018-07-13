Shot Fired In Tulsa Home Invasion, Robbery, Police Say

Police are looking for three men who they say robbed three other men inside a Tulsa home Thursday evening.

Officers say the home invasion and robbery happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Newton.

Police say the armed men, who had their faces covered, kicked open the front door and demanded money from the residents. They say one of the men fired a gun into the ceiling and another pistol whipped one of the victims.

After taking cell phones, police say the three men got into two 4-door cars and drove off.