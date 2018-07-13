Armed Man Robs Clerk At Tulsa Walgreens Store

Police are looking for an armed man who walked into a Tulsa Walgreens early Friday and robbed a store clerk.

They say the robbery happened at the store located at 15th and Lewis just before 4:45 a.m..

The clerk says the man pointed a gun at him and he gave the man all the money in the cash register.

Police used a K9 officer to search the neighborhoods around the store but were unable to find the man.

Officers say the clerk was not injured.