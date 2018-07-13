OKC Family Reunites With Stolen Dog Found In Broken Arrow

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says they have been able to reunite an Oklahoma City family with their stolen dog.

According to Deputies on Wednesday, July 11th, WCSO received a call about an abandoned dog, upon arrival a homeowner said someone had just left the dog near their property. Broken Arrow Animal Control and Wagoner County deputies were able to recover the male Husky and transport it to the Broken Arrow Animal Shelter.

Animal Control Officers were able to locate a microchip which indicated the dog had been reported stolen from the Oklahoma City area 6 months ago. The Wagoner County and OKC Police Department were able to get in touch with the owners who are now traveling to Broken Arrow to reunite with their dog.