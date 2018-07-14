Weekend Events Around Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Weekend Events Around Green Country

Posted: Updated:

There are several fun events happening in the area this weekend.

One of the largest craft shows in the nation is being held at Tulsa’s Expo Square.  This weekend is the 37th annual Affair of the Heart.  More than 450 vendors will be on hand with everything from handmade items to gourmet foods and antiques.  The event runs until 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday night is round four of Poets vs. Rappers at the Living Arts of Tulsa.  Doors open at seven.  Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.  The top three winners will take home a cash prize.

Tulsa’s Discovery Lab and Bike Club Tulsa will be hosting a block party and bike tune-up.  The fun is on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. outside the Discovery Lab in Owen Park.  There will be plenty of free activities and fun for the whole family.  The bike club will be helping show kids some basic bicycle maintenance and safety, along with a skills course.  Guests will have a chance to win prizes.

Braum’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary – just in time for National Ice Cream Month!  The family-owned business first opened its doors in Oklahoma City in 1968.  On Sunday, every location will offer some sweet specials from noon to 5 p.m.  For example, you can get a small frozen yogurt cone or a single dip ice cream cone for 50 cents.

Have a great weekend!

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.