Weekend Events Around Green Country

There are several fun events happening in the area this weekend.

One of the largest craft shows in the nation is being held at Tulsa’s Expo Square. This weekend is the 37th annual Affair of the Heart. More than 450 vendors will be on hand with everything from handmade items to gourmet foods and antiques. The event runs until 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday night is round four of Poets vs. Rappers at the Living Arts of Tulsa. Doors open at seven. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. The top three winners will take home a cash prize.

Tulsa’s Discovery Lab and Bike Club Tulsa will be hosting a block party and bike tune-up. The fun is on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. outside the Discovery Lab in Owen Park. There will be plenty of free activities and fun for the whole family. The bike club will be helping show kids some basic bicycle maintenance and safety, along with a skills course. Guests will have a chance to win prizes.

Braum’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary – just in time for National Ice Cream Month! The family-owned business first opened its doors in Oklahoma City in 1968. On Sunday, every location will offer some sweet specials from noon to 5 p.m. For example, you can get a small frozen yogurt cone or a single dip ice cream cone for 50 cents.

Have a great weekend!