OHP Holding Free Boating Safety Courses

Photo from the 2017 Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show. Photo from the 2017 Tulsa Boat, Sport, and Travel Show.

As we move further into summer and people are heading out to enjoy time on Oklahoma’s lakes, it’s important to keep safety in mind.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is offering a free safety class for all boaters.

While not every boat or watercraft operator is required to take a safety course, OHP says that many insurance companies offer discounts for boat owners who have successfully completed a boating safety course.

The classes are scheduled for August 11th and 25th and September 8th at Bass Pro Shops.

You can find more information and register for classes at Oklahoma Boating Education.

