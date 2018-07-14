Tulsa Police Looking For Suspect In Ambulance Theft

Tulsa police have recovered a stolen EMS vehicle. According to officers, a citizen says that the suspect abandoned the vehicle by the side of the road near 4300 E. 28th St.

The citizen said the suspect ran away on foot before police could be called in. A police helicopter and K-9 units were brought in to assist in finding the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The vehicle was taken from outside of St. John’s Medical Center, the suspect is described as a man in his late 30’s. If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-2677.