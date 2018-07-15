Stormy And Steamy Sunday Across Green Country

Storms, then hot! Storms, then hot! We’ll continue to alternate between the typical July heat and brief cooling storms to round out the weekend here in Green Country.

In a setup very similar to yesterday, widely scattered showers and a few storms are again hanging around for the morning hours of Sunday, so keep the umbrella close by! Expect some heavy downpours and lightning with this morning’s activity.

Additional isolated storms will again be possible during the heating of the afternoon, and a few of these afternoon storms could be a bit stronger with some intense wind gusts. However, outside of any storms, we’ll still have the typical steamy July heat with highs back in the mid to upper 90s in most spots. Thanks to high humidity, heat index values in sunnier spots will soar near or above 105 with a Heat Advisory in effect. Please take it easy with outdoor activities!

Our stormy but steamy pattern will stick around to start the week. Once again, some hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible pretty much anywhere across Green Country on Monday, but once again outside of those storms we’ll see highs climb back toward the upper 90s with heat indices well over 100.

A very weak front dropping in by late Monday will provide an additional focal point for storms late Monday into Tuesday as well. A few more clouds and continued off-and-on showers should hold our temperatures down a few degrees on Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s.

If you get under a storm and get a cool-down over the next few days, well… enjoy it! The summer heat only looks to strengthen by late in the week as a strong upper level ridge builds in, likely cutting down our rain chances by late week and pushing afternoon highs up near 100 degrees by Thursday and potentially Friday as well.

