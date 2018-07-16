'Gone Fishin' Winner Enjoys Day Of Fishing With Tess Maune, Lacey Swope

News On 6 and Woody's Bait Shop hit the water over the weekend for our "Gone Fishin'" Giveaway.

John Alexander won a guided fishing trip with Lacey Swope and Tess Maune. He brought along his grandson, Jay, who was celebrating his 14th birthday.

The morning started out with some storm clouds and a rainbow and it turned out to be a perfect day for fishing.

A quick thank you to John Bacon's Guide Service for taking us out and to his wife, Jennifer, for letting John go out on their anniversary.

Tess Maune will have more Tuesday on 6 In The Morning, where she will show off what they caught