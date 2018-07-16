Driver In I-44 Fatal Crash Charged With Manslaughter, DUI

Prosecutors in Rogers County have charged a man with manslaughter in a deadly crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Julio Rodriguez was intoxicated when he caused the fiery crash that killed his friend, Raul Gonzales, Jr.

Along with manslaughter, Rodriguez is charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.