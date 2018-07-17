Tulsa Church Installs Custom Pipe Organ

A Tulsa church will soon be filled with the music of a new organ.

Installation of the more than 2,000 pipes began Monday at Saint John's Episcopal Church at 200 South Atlanta Place.

The organ was specially designed for the church by one of the oldest organ factories in the country.

"They designed the organ just for this space and it's designed to make a beautiful sound in our church and to inspire the people who gather every week to sing here," said Irving Cutter, St John's Episcopal Church Rector.

The new organ comes as a result of years of planning.

Church leaders expect to debut the new sound in September.