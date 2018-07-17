Tulsa SPCA Breaks Ground On $1.7 Million Expansion

Construction is underway to more than double the size of the Tulsa SPCA.

The organization broke ground on the expansion Monday at 2910 Mohawk Boulevard.

The nearly $2-million project will upgrade the SPCA from 2,500 to 7,000 square feet.

"In the last four years our services have increased about 400 percent. Both on our shelter adoptions as well as our services to the public. This will allow us to be more efficient and effective. It'll give us more space," said Mindy Tiner, Tulsa SPCA executive director.

The Tulsa SPCA says the community donated all the money for this expansion plus new upgrades for their cat colony room.

They're hoping to raise another $200,000 to buy equipment for the new facility. When it's finished, shelter animals will be housed on one side of the building, and the low-cost clinic for the public will be on the other side.