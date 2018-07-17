Tulsa SPCA Breaks Ground On $1.7 Million Expansion - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa SPCA Breaks Ground On $1.7 Million Expansion

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Construction is underway to more than double the size of the Tulsa SPCA.

The organization broke ground on the expansion Monday at 2910 Mohawk Boulevard.

The nearly $2-million project will upgrade the SPCA from 2,500 to 7,000 square feet.

"In the last four years our services have increased about 400 percent. Both on our shelter adoptions as well as our services to the public. This will allow us to be more efficient and effective. It'll give us more space," said Mindy Tiner, Tulsa SPCA executive director. 

The Tulsa SPCA says the community donated all the money for this expansion plus new upgrades for their cat colony room. 

They're hoping to raise another $200,000 to buy equipment for the new facility.  When it's finished, shelter animals will be housed on one side of the building, and the low-cost clinic for the public will be on the other side.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.